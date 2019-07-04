Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with car in Fresno, police say

Vehicle vs. Bicyclist crash reported in Fresno Vehicle vs. Bicyclist crash reported in Fresno Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vehicle vs. Bicyclist crash reported in Fresno

A male bicyclist was critically injured Thursday evening in a crash with a car at an intersection in central Fresno, police said.

Details are preliminary. Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Orchard Street and Belmont Avenue.

According to police, the bicyclist was riding southbound on Orchard approaching Belmont. For unknown reasons, he failed to stop at the intersection and entered the roadway. He was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in the second lane on Belmont.

The bumper of the vehicle hit the bicycle, and the male bicyclist was flipped up and impacted the windshield. Tietjen said the driver did not see the bicyclist coming.

The bicyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers said they detected the odor off an alcoholic beverage coming from the bicyclist, Tietjen said. “Early indications are that he’s totally at fault for failing to stop at the stop sign,” Tietjen said. “Bicycles have to obey all traffic laws.”

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperative, Tietjen said.