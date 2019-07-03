Fresno Police officer takes time to help a homeless man during a hot day

Three top cops from Fresno area honored at luncheon Three top cops, each representing one branch of law enforcement, were honored by the Exchange Club of Fresno on June 6, 2019: CHP Officer Traci Gallian, Fresno County Sheriff's Office Detective Jesse Gloria and Fresno Police Officer Gil Holguin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three top cops, each representing one branch of law enforcement, were honored by the Exchange Club of Fresno on June 6, 2019: CHP Officer Traci Gallian, Fresno County Sheriff's Office Detective Jesse Gloria and Fresno Police Officer Gil Holguin.

A Fresno Police officer pulled his vehicle to the side of a busy road to give water to a homeless man amid the summer heat.

The interaction was captured in a still photo by Fresno resident Kathy Waters as she was driving and her social media posting of the pic has generated much interaction.

In the photo, officer Jeff Manriquez had just finished pouring water from his jug into the homeless man’s water bottle to help him stay cool and hydrated. The man can be seen chugging down the water.

The social media post of the pic generated about 800 shares on Facebook within the first 24 hours.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I thought it was very heartwarming,” Waters said. “It’s just amazing the difference we can make just being nice to others.”

The interaction occurred around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Highway 41 ramp and Shields avenue in central Fresno, according to Waters.

“When you see a cop on the side of a road with someone, you always think of the negative,” Waters said. “What happened? What did the person do?

“But it shouldn’t be like that. This police officer was just helping out another person. It melts my heart.”

Manriquez is a seven-year veteran with the Fresno Police department and has deep roots with local law enforcement.

His grandfather is a retired Lt. with the Fresno PD.