Drowning at Bass Lake takes life of a Texas man

A Texas man drowned Tuesday at Bass Lake.

At around 5:15 p.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office was called to the northern side of Bass Lake for a drowning victim.

Boat Patrol deputies immediately responded to the area near the Lakeside Amphitheater and started searching.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was approximately 50 to 100 feet offshore when he went under went and never resurfaced on his own.

Members of the Boat Patrol and Rope Team found the Texas man shortly after 6 p.m.

EMS performed life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The circumstances of the drowning remain under investigation, but it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

The identity of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information relating to this case, please contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at ‪559-675-7770‬.