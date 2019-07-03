Man living in travel trailer dies in fire

File photo akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man died early Tuesday morning after a travel trailer in the backyard of a Visalia home caught fire.

Visalia Fire Department responded to the fire on West Sweet Avenue about 2:30 a.m. and found an 18-foot travel trailer with smoke showing. Firefighters began to put out the fire and search the trailer, where they found a man unconscious.

Visalia Fire paramedics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tulare County Coroner’s Office identified the man but declined to release his name since his family hasn’t been notified of his death. The coroner’s office is working with the Mexican Consulate to locate the man’s family in Mexico.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained in about 10 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and resulted in about $10,000 in damages.