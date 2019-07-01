Local
A vehicle trapped under a big rig shuts down part of Highway 43, the CHP reports
An SUV was pinned beneath a semi-truck Monday evening causing part of Highway 43 in Hanford to shut down, according to the CHP website.
The crashed around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue.
A Dodge Durango with at least two occupants was pinned under a white semi-truck.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
There is full closure in the area with no estimate time for reopening, according to Caltrans.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98.
