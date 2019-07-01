Fresno HAZMAT team investigates ‘suspicious substance’ and two unconscious men

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

The discovery of a “suspicious substance” and two unconscious men Monday afternoon forced authorities to block off a neighborhood in southeast Fresno for several hours.

Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan said officers received a call for medical aid around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Atchison Street.

Police found two males in their 30s who were unconscious but breathing.

Emergency responders were treating the men who were showing signs of a possible overdose, said Bowlan.

“An unknown substance was noticed, possible narcotics,” Bowlan said.

The Major Narcotic Unit and Fresno Fire Hazmat Team were called to the scene and safely removed the material.

Both were transported to the hospital. Their conditions remained the same, said Bowlan.

The area was blocked off for approximately seven hours but no homes were evacuated Bowlan said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information may call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.