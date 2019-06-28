Local
Madera police seek public’s help to find missing 67-year-old woman
The Madera Police Department is searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.
According to a social media post, Lois Dellavalle was last seen around Yosemite Avenue and I Street at approximately 5 p.m.
She was wearing white capri pants and a white shirt with blue and red stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madera Police at 559-675-4220.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98.
