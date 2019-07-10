Around the Valley: Tourism, STEM and opioid-addiction fighting grants; free fruit for kids

Madera County awarded five nonprofits with tourism grants. Visit Yosemite Madera County

Tourism grants awarded in Madera County





Visit Yosemite Madera County awarded $20,000 in grant money to five nonprofit tourism businesses on June 24 as part of its 2019 improvement program.

The Eastern Madera County Chamber Alliance was awarded $5,000 to enhance main street corridors, the Golden Chain Theater was given $5,000 for its exterior beautification project, the North Fork Rancheria Indian Housing Authority was granted $5,000 for its North Fork Cultural monument, Oakhurst Community Park was gifted $2,500 for an irrigation retrofit, and the San Joaquin Valley Paleontology Foundation won $2,500 for its Mono Indian Exhibit Garden/Plants.

Toshiba awards Clovis school with STEM grant

Copper Hills Elementary won a $2,000 STEM grant from the Toshiba American Foundation, according to Clovis Unified School District.

Sixth-graders will learn about 3D design and printing, and pass the prints on to special education students, who will use them to learn.

Grant will treat opioid addiction

A $205,000 grant to Adventist Health Reedley will fund prevention, treatment and recovery services for people addicted to opioids, according to a hospital news release.

The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, through the Medicated Assisted Treatment Access Points Project, awarded the grant to help patients in Reedley, Selma, Sanger and Fowler.

Dr. Marc Lasher, an addiction medicine specialist, will offer services and train future family medicine residents.

VCH, Vallarta team up to give kids fruit

Children can receive a free piece of fruit during July as part of the Valley Children’s Healthcare Kids Eat Smart project in partnership with Vallarta Supermarkets.

VCH announced the program in a release. It says that when families shop at Vallarta Supermarkets in Fresno during July, children ages 12 and under can each receive a free piece of fruit.

Stores offering the program are at 3850 N. Cedar Ave. (corner Dakota Avenue), 1951 W. Clinton Ave. (near Highway 99) and 4831 E. Butler Ave. (corner Chestnut).