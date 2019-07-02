Fresno-area fire officials warn against using illegal fireworks

Costs of using illegal fireworks can be steep City of Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski urges the proper use of Safe and Sane fireworks, and the dangers in using illegal fireworks and the associated fines- $1,000- and fire suppression fees if a fire is started from the fireworks, and other costs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City of Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski urges the proper use of Safe and Sane fireworks, and the dangers in using illegal fireworks and the associated fines- $1,000- and fire suppression fees if a fire is started from the fireworks, and other costs.

The Central Valley Fireworks Task Force says it has a zero-tolerance police against the possession and use of illegal fireworks this Fourth of July holiday season.

At a news conference Tuesday morning to warn against the dangers of illegal fireworks, Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski said a simiple rule of thumb is: legal fireworks (“Safe and Sane”) stay on the ground.

The task force warned that associated fines (up to $1,000) and fire suppression fees if a fire is started from illegal fireworks are steep.

Also this week, the city of Fresno says its investigators try to respond to as many reports of illegal fireworks as possible, but it’s generally an overwhelming task.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a news release, Mark Standriff, director of Communications and Public Affairs for the city, said that to better direct staff, authorities are using last year’s reports to create a heat map to identify areas where significant fireworks activity is likely to take place this year.

But, Standriff added: “Keep in mind that it’s difficult to cite or arrest someone unless they’re caught in the act, which is hard to do when fireworks are set off in the dark, often in a backyard or other non-public space.”

The city of Fresno listed two ways that residents can report illegal fireworks activity:

▪ Call the police 3-1-1 non-emergency line. (The city discourages residents from using the main police line to report illegal fireworks activity, and says it has scheduled more 3-1-1 staff to handle the increase in fireworks calls.)

▪ Use the FresGO mobile app. Users can click a link to report the discharge of aerial/illegal fireworks or the sale of illegal fireworks. The app allows residents to upload pictures of illegal fireworks use and provide location information. The app will maintain the privacy of the reporting party. The city says it also alleviates the workload of emergency dispatchers.