Body of missing Madera man found in river, police say

The body of missing Madera man was found at the bottom of a river on Sunday, police say.

Francisco Vargas, 57, was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen leaving his home on Tulare Street that morning. Police say Vargas had early signs of dementia and was partially blind in one eye, according to Madera police in a Facebook post.

Investigators found Vargas’ body in the river bottom, in the area of Sharon Boulevard and Riverside Drive. It appears his death may have been accidental, and there were no signs of foul play, officers said. No other immediate information was available.