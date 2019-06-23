Firefighters called to blaze at apartment complex in Clovis

Firefighters battle Clovis apartment fire Fire crews were called to battle a blaze at an apartment complex in Clovis Sunday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire crews were called to battle a blaze at an apartment complex in Clovis Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to battle a blaze Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Clovis.

No injuries were reported.

Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski said just after 3 p.m. firefighters were called to Scottsmen Too apartment complex at 55 Ww. Bullard Ave. for reports of a fire in the structure. Crews arrived and saw a large amount of smoke and two upstairs units with heavy fire burning inside.

Binaski said crews were able to contain the fire in the two upstairs and one downstairs units but smoke and damage can be seen through out the complex.

It is unclear if anyone was home during the fire or how many people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Westbound Bullard Avenue between Minnewawa and Villa Avenues is shut down as fire crews clean are still on scene.