Man killed in chemical spill in Merced County has been identified

Merced County first responders were on the scene Thursday, June 13, 2019, of what they said they believe to be a hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a Los Banos man who died last week following a reported chemical spill that sent nine other people to local hospitals in Merced County.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Daryl Allen, the man has been identified as John Menezes Jr., 49, of Los Banos.





According to Allen, a male juvenile was also transported to Valley Children’s Hospital and is listed in stable condition. No other information regarding the cause of death or the investigation into the spill was released.





Authorities have not said what chemicals might have been involved.





Allen spoke to the Sun-Star on Friday and said that the Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation with Cal Fire and Merced County Environmental Health Services to determine what chemical or chemicals were involved in the spill.





Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies and Cal Fire crews responded to the incident that was reported in the area of China Camp Road and Monroe Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday.



