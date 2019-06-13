Merced County authorities investigating potential ‘HAZMAT’ spill on rural farm

Los Banos CA ‘hazmat’ spill under investigation, deputy says Merced County first responders were on the scene Thursday, June 13, 2019, of what they said they believe to be a hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced County first responders were on the scene Thursday, June 13, 2019, of what they said they believe to be a hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Merced County first responders were on the scene Thursday of what they believe to be a hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos.

Few details were immediately available, but Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen said deputies and CalFire crews were in the area of Monroe Avenue and China Camp Road to investigate the potentially hazardous materials that occurred about 1 p.m.

“We’re not quite sure what we have yet ... but we believe it has to do with some kind of an agricultural hazmat spill,” he said.

The spill happened in a rural part of the county and authorities said Los Banos residents are not in danger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated.