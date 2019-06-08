Firefighter killed in vehicle crash in Merced County, authorities confirm

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Cal Fire firefighter died in a car crash in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Cal Fire officials in a tweet posted early Saturday identified the firefighter as Capt. Stacy Hamilton, who worked out of Tuolumne County.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

“With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton,” officials said in the social media post. “Captain Hamilton was killed in a vehicle accident in Merced County. Please join us in keeping Stacy’s loved one and fellow personnel in @CALFIRETCU in our thoughts as we all mourn this tragic loss.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton. Captain Hamilton was killed in a vehicle accident in Merced County. Please join us in keeping Stacy’s loved ones and fellow personnel in @CALFIRETCU in our thoughts as we all mourn this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/JFpuOFNQof — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 8, 2019

Hamilton was assigned to the Columbia Air Attack Base near the Sierra Nevada foothills in Tuolumne County, according to a separate tweet from the Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.

He was described as “an extremely talented” supervisor and “a great friend, mentor and person.”

“He is survived by his wife and two sons,” the Twitter post said.

We are saddened to report the passing of Fire Captain Stacy Hamilton. Captain Hamilton was assigned to the Columbia Air Attack Base and was an extremely talented Air Tactical Group Supervisor, a great friend, mentor, and person. He is survived by his wife and two sons. pic.twitter.com/H5968EDdXr — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 8, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.