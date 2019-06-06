Local
Firefighters battle house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in southeast Fresno on Thursday.
The fire broke out at Iowa Avenue near Maple Avenue around 4:25 p.m.
This story will be updated.
