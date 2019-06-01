Missing man crashed car at Madera County lake, Sheriff’s Office says. The search continues

A missing at-risk man was last seen near Eastman Lake. Madera County Sheriff's Office

An at-risk man who went missing under suspicious circumstances is being sought by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Antoine Christopher Williams, 41, was last seen near Eastman Lake on Friday. His red Nissan Sentra was found crashed into a tree at the lake at 6:30 a.m., but Williams was not inside or nearby. All of his personal belongings, including his cell phone, were left inside the car, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the crash happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

Around 5 a.m., a black or white pickup truck was seen on ranger station surveillance video driving toward the crash site, the Sheriff’s Office said. A few minutes later, it left the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Williams is from out of state and not familiar with the area, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is described as being 6 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who was in the area at the time or knows where Williams or the truck may be to contact 559-675-7770. If Williams is spotted, call 911.





