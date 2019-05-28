Valley man killed in fiery crash identified. CHP releases new details in deadly wreck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The 22-year-old Madera man who was killed over Memorial Day weekend in a fiery two-car collision near Chowchilla has been identified by authorities as Servando Aguilar Lopez.

Lopez, whose identity was released by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, was driving a 2017 Honda vehicle west on Highway 152, heading toward Road 13, at about 1:50 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he entered the left turn and turned south into the path of an eastbound car carrying five men from Fresno, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The eastbound vehicle, a 2016 Honda, struck the passenger side of Lopez’s car “causing major passenger compartment intrusion damage,” according to the report. Both vehicles ended up on their wheels in the south shoulder of Highway 152, just east of Road 13 and at least one vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Medical personnel tried life-saving measures on the Madera man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 31-year-old driver, Moua Yang, and 25-year-old Frandis Thou, 24-year-old Xyoob Quinn Chang, 26-year-old Anon Kevin Khaosaat and 24-year-old Cheng Xiong, were transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the release.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, the release states.

Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to call Madera CHP Public Information Officer Gregorio Rodriguez at 559-675-1025.