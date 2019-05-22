Assemblyman Arambula returns to the Capitol after child abuse trial

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula makes a statement after being found not guilty Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula makes a statement to the media after being found not guilty in his misdemeanor child abuse trial involving his 7-year-old daughter, in Superior Court, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula makes a statement to the media after being found not guilty in his misdemeanor child abuse trial involving his 7-year-old daughter, in Superior Court, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is back at work.

The Fresno Democrat returned to the Assembly floor on Wednesday after he was found not guilty of child cruelty charges last week.

Arambula was arrested in December after his 7-year-old daughter’s elementary school called the police to report a bruise on the girl’s temple. The Fresno County District Attorney’s filed charges against the assemblyman in March, and Arambula took a two-month leave of absence from the Assembly..

After a nine-day, high-profile trial, during which family members, law enforcement, social workers and Arambula testified, the California lawmaker was cleared of the misdemeanor child abuse charge.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arambula admitted to spanking his oldest daughter after she acted out during her bedtime, though she told officers he “grasped” her head instead, thus causing the bruise.

The jury spent less than a day deliberating, The Fresno Bee reported, before jurors determined a verdict of “not guilty.”

“It is time for me to do what I do best as a father,” Arambula said after the trial. “To sit and to play with my girls on the ground, to tuck them into bed tonight, to read them a story and to let them know that their family loves them and will always love them.”

He said he planned to return to work at the Capitol after the trial, and would focus on criminal justice issues once back in session.

“ I know that there are still problems in our criminal justice system, and that everyone needs to be treated equally and fairly,” Arambula said. “And that we need to ensure that the scales of justice are balanced. You can be sure that I will be working on that in the state Legislature.”