Body found in Delta-Mendota Canal. Location makes authorities wonder if it’s missing trucker

A body of a man was found in the Delta-Mendota Canal on Saturday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies say the body was located near the area where Satwant Singh Bains, 54, of Fowler was reported missing on Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers located Bains’ tractor-trailer rig vacant and unlocked around 5 a.m. on Interstate 5 near Whitworth Road, just northwest of Los Banos.

Merced authorities were working to identify the dead man.