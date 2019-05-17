There’s an empty seat on Fresno City Council. One of these six people will fill it

The Fresno City Council sflores@fresnobee.com

Six people are vying for the northwest Fresno City Council seat left vacant by Steve Brandau, who now is a Fresno County supervisor.

The special election will be Aug. 13 with the option of voting by mail or at one of the more than 20 designated locations. Vote by mail ballots will be sent out in mid July.

The following candidates filed their paperwork by Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline and met the city’s residency requirements.

Arballo, 40, is a financial adviser. He serves as the vice president Fresno’s Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee and other District 2 committees. He graduated from Bullard High and Fresno State and returned to Fresno in 2015 after working in Los Angeles. Lawrence Garcia: Garcia, 48, is the president and CEO of AmeriGuard Security Services. He currently serves on the Fresno Planning Commission and is a Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board member. He served in the Navy and is a Fresno High graduate.

Garcia, 48, is the president and CEO of AmeriGuard Security Services. He currently serves on the Fresno Planning Commission and is a Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board member. He served in the Navy and is a Fresno High graduate. Jared Gordon: Gordon, 41, is a business attorney at McCormick Barstow. He earned his law degree from UCLA.

Gordon, 41, is a business attorney at McCormick Barstow. He earned his law degree from UCLA. George Herman: Herman, 63, also is a Fresno attorney. He earned his law degree from San Joaquin College of Law.

Herman, 63, also is a Fresno attorney. He earned his law degree from San Joaquin College of Law. Mike Karbassi: Karbassi, 35, is a small business owner. He graduated from Fresno State and currently serves on Fresno Unified’s bond oversight committee and the human resource advisory board for Fresno County.

Karbassi, 35, is a small business owner. He graduated from Fresno State and currently serves on Fresno Unified’s bond oversight committee and the human resource advisory board for Fresno County. Oscar Sandoval: Sandoval, 26, worked on the campaign for Rep. TJ Cox.

Debbie Hunsaker, president of Alert-O-Lite filed paperwork indicating she intended to run, but she did not complete the residency paperwork by Friday’s deadline, according to the city clerk’s office.

City officials estimate the special election will cost anywhere from $140,000 to $145,000.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote plus one, the election will go to a runoff in November 2019.