Local

Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 near Earlimart

By Jim Guy

March 13, 2019 08:35 AM

A 59-year-old man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a car while trying to cross Highway 99 south of Earlimart, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place just after midnight as Latoya Fernandez, 41, of Clovis was driving a 2015 Honda north on 99 south of Avenue 76. The CHP said the pedestrian walked into traffic and Fernandez swerved and hit her brakes, but was unable to avoid a collision. The pedestrian died at the scene. Northbound traffic on 99 was diverted for about two hours.

  Comments  