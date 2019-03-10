Local

At least 1 person killed, 4 with significant injuries in Highway 152, Merced County crash

By Vikaas Shanker

March 10, 2019 09:15 AM

At least one person has been killed in a traffic collision on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos.

Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden confirmed investigators were at the scene of the fatal Merced County crash Sunday morning.

Four others suffered “significant” injuries, Hedden said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Pacheco Boulevard, the stretch of Highway 152 in Los Banos, was shut down until further notice.

This story will be updated.

