Strathmore flooding water levels going down but residents still affected

Deputies have been able to mitigate rising waters after a flooding forced some residents to evacuate their homes Friday night in Strathmore, says Tulare County Fire Department Capt. Joanne Bear.
Surface runoff is believed to be the cause of the flooding. The Friant-Kern Canal was not a contributing factor, according to Capt. Bear.
The water levels decreased between 1 a.m to 2 a.m., but some ares are still affected by the water, said Capt. Bear.
Deputies located a major flooding problem around midnight where the water was moving a southwest direction to Road 232 and Taylor Road between the 194 and 196 Avenues.
A voluntary evacuation took place at the time.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Strathmore High School for residents. Eight families from Porterville were given a place to stay overnight by The Red Cross as crews pumped out water, says Capt. Bear.
