Fremont Elementary locked down after man runs into classroom

A man was taken for a mental health evaluation Wednesday morning after he ran onto the campus of Fremont Elementary School, near West McKinley and North Fruit avenues, police reported.
The incident took place about 8 a.m. when the shirtless man ran into a classroom and said that there were people trying to kill him.
Police reported that he touched one student on the back, apparently to move her to the side, during the incident. She was not injured.
The man then ran from the campus and was found by officers hiding in a water heater closet at a nearby home.
He was not identified because of federal laws protecting patients.
