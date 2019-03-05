Local

CHP: Highway 180 double fatal possibly drug-related

By Jim Guy

March 05, 2019 05:22 AM

A 23-year-old Kerman man was driving a 2018 Mercedes east in the westbound lanes of Highway 180 near Kerman, California around 11 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 when he collided head-on with a 22-year-old Firebaugh woman who was westbound in a 2015 Honda. Both drivers died at the scene.
A 23-year-old Kerman man was driving a 2018 Mercedes east in the westbound lanes of Highway 180 near Kerman, California around 11 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 when he collided head-on with a 22-year-old Firebaugh woman who was westbound in a 2015 Honda. Both drivers died at the scene. LARRY VALENZEULA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com.
A 23-year-old Kerman man was driving a 2018 Mercedes east in the westbound lanes of Highway 180 near Kerman, California around 11 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 when he collided head-on with a 22-year-old Firebaugh woman who was westbound in a 2015 Honda. Both drivers died at the scene. LARRY VALENZEULA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com.

Drugs may have been a factor in fatal head-on collision in which two people died late Monday night night on Highway 180 west of Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was the second time in two days that the CHP began an investigation of the role of drugs in a major collision on the highway. The agency is also probing the role of drugs in a crash near Sanger Sunday night that left five people, including a young girl with major injuries. A Citrus Heights man faces felony charges in that seven-vehicle collision.

Monday’s collision took place just after 11 p.m. on 180 near Hayes Avenue.

The CHP said a 23-year-old Kerman man was driving a 2018 Mercedes east in the westbound lanes of the highway when he collided head-on with a 22-year-old Firebaugh woman who was westbound in a 2015 Honda. Both drivers died at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  