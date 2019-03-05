CHP: Highway 180 double fatal possibly drug-related

A 23-year-old Kerman man was driving a 2018 Mercedes east in the westbound lanes of Highway 180 near Kerman, California around 11 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 when he collided head-on with a 22-year-old Firebaugh woman who was westbound in a 2015 Honda. Both drivers died at the scene. LARRY VALENZEULA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com.