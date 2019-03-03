Boy shot in head by high-powered BB gun in Fresno County. Police say it wasn’t self-inflicted

A 10-year-old was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet gun by another child in Coalinga on Saturday, according to police.
The boy was sent to the intensive care unit at Valley Children’s Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. The BB was lodged deep inside the child’s brain, Coalinga police said in a news release.
When the Coalinga Fire Department responded to a call around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Lane, they were originally told the wound was self-inflicted, police said.
Investigators went to the hospital and said the victim’s father was not cooperating with officers, according to police.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Police served a search warrant at the home and the pellet gun. After interviewing the occupants of the house, an 11-year-old cousin of the victim admitted to accidentally shooting the 10-year-old while they were playing with the pellet gun in the garage, according to police.
No charges have been filed, and police will speak to the boy once doctors clear him.
Comments