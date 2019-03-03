The Valley has seen flooding, a tornado and snow in the foothills. And it’s not over yet.

The wet start to the year isn’t slowing down soon.
The National Weather Service is asking residents to stay prepared as another storm this week could bring up to two inches of rain to the Central San Joaquin Valley, and up to four inches for the foothills.
The Valley will see a brief dry day on Monday with a high of 62 in Fresno and 63 in Merced, the weather service said.
The bulk of the week’s activity will come between Tuesday and Thursday.
A storm system will move into the area on Tuesday, where a quarter to three-quarters of an inch could soak the Valley overnight. Another half an inch is possible Wednesday and again overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Tulare County and eastern Fresno County will see much of the rain. Flooding, debris flows and mudslides are possible in higher elevations, especially near burn scars, the weather service reported.
Heavy snowfall in the southern Sierra Nevada will make travel extremely difficult or impossible.
Shaver Lake and Grant Grove are expected to get between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall between Tuesday and Thursday, and Yosemite Valley will be rainy, with snow accumulation in higher elevations.
Meteorologist Jim Anderson said because of higher snow levels, the area could see a “rain on snow event” that could cause a high amount of runoff.
Although the Valley will get a break from the rain on Saturday with a high of 59 in Fresno and Merced, a 30 percent chance of snow will remain for mountain areas.
Passing clouds on Saturday left some Valley cities, like Sanger, flooded, while others were dry and sunny. Clovis received .87 inches of rain within the past 24 hours, Anderson said.
An EF 0 tornado briefly touched down in Mendota on Saturday, causing damage to fences and blowing garbage cans over, according to Anderson.
Residents sent video to the weather service of the funnel cloud, and a meteorologist visited the site to confirm it touched down, Anderson said.
Fresno received .45 inches of rain Saturday, below the record of 2.05 inches set in 1938, but above the normal of .07 inches, according to the weather service.
About 8 and a half inches have fallen in the city since the season began on Oct. 1, above the normal of 7.83 inches for this time of year.
