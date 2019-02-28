Local

Tulare County DA reviewing sexual harassment allegations at Porterville medical facility

By Yesenia Amaro

February 28, 2019 04:11 PM

Michael Fagans / The Center for Investigative Reporting The entrance to the Porterville Developmental Center on a recent Wednesday morning. The center is one of several California state-operated facilities that provides 24-hour residential services for individuals who are developmentally disabled and have serious medical and/or behavior problems.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing misdemeanor sexual battery allegations involving employees at a state medical facility in Porterville.

The Porterville Police Department opened an investigation Feb. 15 after the alleged victim, who works at the the Porterville Developmental Center, filed a complaint against a coworker, Lt. Brian Nix confirmed.

The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office Feb. 18 and remained under review this week, DA spokesman Stuart Anderson confirmed.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

The Porterville Developmental Center treats people with severe medical and behavioral problems who have been determined to be a danger to themselves or others, or have been found to be incompetent to stand trial, according to the center’s website.

