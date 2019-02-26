CHP details high-speed pursuit in which Lost Hills man died in Tulare County

A 25-year-old man from Lost Hills was the driver of a Nissan who died at the end of a pursuit by the California Highway Patrol late Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.
He will be identified by the Tulare County Coroner.
The CHP said the crash terminated at Drive 60 and Avenue 30 near Goshen and it’s possible alcohol was a factor in the incident.
The incident started about 11:50 p.m. as a CHP officer tried to stop the Nissan, which was speeding south on Highway 99.
The driver left the highway at Merritt Drive, drove on several county roads and sped south on Drive 60.
The driver tried to negotiate a curve on Drive 60 at a speed above 100 mph, lost control, slammed into a pole, and overturned in an orchard. He died at the scene.
