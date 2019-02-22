Driver loses control, slams into two houses and a car in northwest Fresno

A driver lost control of his car and slammed into two houses Friday morning in northwest Fresno in what police believe was a medical emergency.
The unidentified driver was rushed to a hospital. The incident took place about 10 a.m. at North Cornelia Avenue and West Austin Way, near Highway 99 and Ashlan Avenue.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the driver veered off Austin, careened into a car in a driveway, pushing the car into a home. The car continued into the neighboring home. Both homes were damaged, along with a car in the driveway of one of the homes.
The driver, who is believed to be in his 40s, may have had a seizure, Gomez said.
Firefighters were checking the houses for structural damage.
