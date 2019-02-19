Wrong shortcut! 5 rescued after trying to drive across San Joaquin River

A water rescue team from Fresno County Fire on Tuesday morning rescued five people trapped in the middle of the San Joaquin River near Mendota. The driver was trying to cross the river as a shortcut to work, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported about 7 a.m. at Highway 180 and San Mateo Avenue.
Fire spokesman Seth Brower said the rescue team used a raft to reach the trapped occupants, who were standing on the roof of the vehicle in the middle of the rain-swollen river. At least one person was transported to a hospital.
Brower said it wasn’t clear exactly how the SUV ended up in the river, but added it was possible that the driver was trying a quick route to a worksite and made a “miscalculation.”
