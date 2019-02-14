Bass Lake dam 6 inches away from spillage, possible flooding for nearby communities

The threat of flooding in Bass Lake will continue to linger into the night, according to PG&E officials, as the lake sat just 6 inches below Crane Valley Dam’s spillage level Thursday afternoon.
As with the flooding in 2017, communities near Willow Creek in North Fork should remain alert for possible localized flooding, although Denny Boyles, spokesperson for PG&E, does not expect the flooding to be severe or sudden.
“We don’t see the possibility for major impacts in that area,” he said.
“It’s not going to be a sudden rush of water. Unless we see some change and a lot more rain that we’ve already seen, what we would expect would be just a gradual rise in the water levels and streams and creeks below the dam.”
As of Thursday, there were no pre-evacuation advisories in place, but Boyles expected the spillage to begin Thursday evening.
Kayla Serrato, spokesperson for the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, said sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door in North Fork Wednesday night to warn residents that a pre-evacuation notice could be issued.
“We do have search and rescue and deputies on stand-by to administer those advisories if the situation changes, but right now it is just being monitored by PG&E and they are advising us of any changing conditions,” Serrato said.
Boyles said the dam is designed to capture rain and snowmelt runoff to generate clean, renewable hydroelectric power and not as a multi-year water storage reservoir.
The storm has also left 2,589 customers in PG&E’s Yosemite Division without power due to weather-related outages, including 748 near Bass Lake.
Boyles said “wind damage from branches and trees falling into equipment is the primary source of outages.”
Sudden rushes of hail, heavy rainfall, thunder and strong winds passed through Bass Lake Thursday afternoon, and the National Weather Service warned of similar weather in the rest of the foothill communities of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties until 3:30 p.m.
Those same communities are all under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Thursday.
