Wrong-way driver shuts down Highway 168 ramps near Clovis

By Ashleigh Panoo

February 12, 2019 07:42 PM

A driver going the wrong way on Highway 168 backed up traffic Tuesday evening after hitting several vehicles and a tree, according to Fresno police.

The accident shut down Ashlan Avenue near Winery Avenue, as well as the Highway 168 off-ramps for Ashlan around 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fresno police say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle finally stopped after hitting a tree.

Clovis police are also investigating.

