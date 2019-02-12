Wrong-way driver shuts down Highway 168 ramps near Clovis

A driver going the wrong way on Highway 168 backed up traffic Tuesday evening after hitting several vehicles and a tree, according to Fresno police.
The accident shut down Ashlan Avenue near Winery Avenue, as well as the Highway 168 off-ramps for Ashlan around 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fresno police say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle finally stopped after hitting a tree.
Clovis police are also investigating.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments