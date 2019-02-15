‘He’s seen the writing on the wall.’ Ex-Madera DA dismisses lawsuit against county

Former Madera County District Attorney David Linn has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against the county’s Board of Supervisors.

According to a county news release, “no money was paid by either party and the case is now concluded.”

“The Board is pleased with the outcome as it ultimately benefits the taxpayers of Madera County and has no further comment at this time,” read the release.

Linn’s lawyer, Eugene Action, declined comment. Linn did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Linn filed the lawsuit in August and accused the Board of Supervisors and Eric Fleming, the county’s chief administrative officer, of violating of his civil rights, slander, denying him his due process, causing him emotional distress and interfering with his ability to make a living.

He blamed the board for his June election loss. In November 2017, the former district attorney was the subject of an investigation that resulted in allegations of workplace harassment, discrimination and abuse against Linn.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to censure Linn and called for his resignation, in response to the allegations.

“I think he’s seen the writing on the wall, that his actions did not help him. He thought the people were on his side and they weren’t,” said Tom Wheeler, Madera County District 5 supervisor, regarding Linn’s lawsuit dismissal.

Linn stood firm in his denial of the allegations, calling his censuring “political retribution.”

He was forced to concede defeat in his bid for reelection in June, after receiving only 22 percent of the vote.

Sally Moreno, a senior deputy district attorney in Fresno County, won the runoff election in November to become Madera County’s new district attorney.