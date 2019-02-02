Around the Valley | Illuminator of the Year, community grants

Dinuba Unified leader wins award
A Dinuba Unified School District leader was named Illuminator of the Year for his role in implementing software that monitors student success.
Michael Akins, the director of technology and instructional program analysis for the district, was one of six honorees recognized at the Illuminate Education Annual User Conference in San Diego on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Akins has been with Dinuba Unified since 1994, according to a district press release.
Valley gets $10M for homeless programs
The Central San Joaquin Valley received over $10 million in renewed assistance on Jan. 26 to help the homeless.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development renewed 45 projects in Fresno, Madera, Visalia, Kings and Tulare counties, granting $10,739,347 to homeless assistance programs.
Throughout the state, 694 programs were renewed through the Continuum of Care program, totaling more than $381 million.
Wonderful Company funds 22 projects
The Wonderful Company has awarded $600,000 to various nonprofits around the San Joaquin Valley where employees live and work, according to a press release, including:
- City of Avenal, $50,000 – build The Wonderful Fitness Court
- Central California Food Bank in Avenal, $45,000 – free monthly produce distributions
- Reedley Community Hospital, $17,122 – free monthly mammograms and follow-up referrals
- Girl Scouts of Central California South, $15,000 – Girl Scout Connect program to connect with low-income girls
- Kings Community Action Organization, $5,000 – free meals, clothing and personal hygiene products on a referral basis to families in need
- Central California Food Bank in Sanger/Del Rey, $45,899 – free monthly produce distributions and three sites
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County, $24,830 – healthy snacks and enrichment field trips for low-income youth
- Adventure Risk Challenge, $20,000 – outdoor adventure weekend and summer trips that incorproate college readiness and literacy training
- SAM Academy, Inc, $10,000 – transportation of Del Rey students to Sanger STEAM programming, summer camps and parent engagement nights
Grant money also went to several other nonprofits in Kern County. Since its inception in 2016, Wonderful Community Grants have given $1.5 million to local nonprofits.
