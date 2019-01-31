Fresno police urged to reposition body cameras, part of latest city review

Fresno police should consider repositioning body cameras so videos of high-risk incidents are not occasionally blocked, Independent Reviewer John A. Gliatta stated in his fourth-quarter report on the department released Thursday.
The Independent Reviewer issues four reports yearly on department policies, procedures and internal affairs investigations. The reports include an analysis of use of force incidents by the department and a summary of complaints against officers and disciplinary actions taken against them.
The recommendation concerning body cameras was issued in connection with a December 2017 traffic stop of a vehicle that officers suspected was involved in a shooting. The reviewer noted that when cameras are mounted on officers’ dominant shoulders, rifle stocks can obscure the incident.
“This is not the first incident where (cameras) were blocked,” Gliatta noted.
Gliatta also exonerated officers in two complaints and sustained a third in the incident, where a suspect alleged an officer used excessive force by kicking him in the leg to take him to the ground. Gliatta determined that the officer did not make direct contact with the leg. The suspect also alleged that the officer then rubbed his face into the ground ,but Gliatta said the evidence did not bear that out.
LINK: Office of Independent Review, 2018 4th Quarter Report
However, Gliatta sustained the suspect’s allegation that he was dragged unnecessarily by an officer after he had been handcuffed, instead of being allowed to stand and moved to a secure location.
The review also determined that an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 12, 2018, which developed in connection with a domestic violence call, was within department policy.
Officers who were called to an apartment by the suspect’s wife observed the suspect inside with a child and pacing back and forth with a pistol. He repeatedly refused commands to drop the pistol and was shot after he stepped out onto a porch area and raised the gun. Gliatta said the officer who fired was reasonably in fear for the safety of the child, other officers and himself.
During 2018, the review noted that two officers were terminated, 21 were suspended, and nine were issued letters of reprimand.
