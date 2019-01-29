Clovis man, 72, killed in collision on Clovis Avenue

A 72-year-old Clovis man was killed Monday morning in a collision on Clovis Avenue at Donner Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified him on Tuesday as Gregory Labiak.
The CHP said the crash took place about 7:45 a.m. as Labiak was driving a 2008 Honda eastbound on Donner when he pulled into the southbound lane of Clovis in order to make a left turn to northbound Clovis.
He was struck by a southbound 2013 Toyota driven by Kathryn Shimer, 29, of Clovis, who was unable to stop in time, the CHP reported.
Labiak died after he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, the CHP reported.
