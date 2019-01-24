Woman dies after getting struck by vehicle in Merced County

A 37-year-old woman from Dos Palos was killed after being struck while crossing a road near Dos Palos, authorities said.
The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 33 at Valeria Avenue, according to a CHP news release. The victim died at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her family.
The driver of a 2005 Ford, 33-year-old Dos Palos resident Fernando Deluna, was driving north on Highway 33 just north of Valeria Avenue when he noticed the Dos Palos woman walking east across the traffic lanes outside of a crosswalk, according to the release.
Deluna tried to avoid hitting the woman, the release states. The driver was wearing a seat belt and didn’t report injuries.
Alcohol or drugs weren’t believed to have contributed to the collision.
