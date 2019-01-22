Armed man in northeast Clovis home surrenders to Fresno County deputies

A man reportedly armed inside a northeast Clovis home on Tuesday surrendered peacefully to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies.
There was no one else inside the home near Fowler and Shephard avenues, said sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti.
Roads in the area were blocked off while authorities negotiated with the man.
Botti reported in an email at 12:47 p.m. that the situation was resolved: “The man came out of the house on his own and we have detained him.”
