Pedestrian killed walking on Highway 99 in central Fresno

A woman attempting to cross Highway 99 in central Fresno was struck and killed by a car early Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place just after midnight in the northbound lanes of the Freeway as Leticia Jimenez, 40, of Fresno, was approaching Olive Avenue at a speed of about 60 m.p.h. when the unidentified woman attempted to cross from the east shoulder and was hit in the right-hand lane. Jimenez was unable to stop and the pedestrian died at the scene.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Fresno County Coroner.
