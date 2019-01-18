Fresno mom who’s been affected by the shutdown gets nice surprise on national TV show

Another national television show has come to the aid of a Fresno resident affected by the government shutdown.
Monica Irlas, who’s worked for the IRS in Fresno for the past 12 years, appeared Friday morning on “The Real,” a daytime show on the CW Network.
Irlas shared some of her story while on the show – a mother of three who’s struggled to pay her bills and keep her credit in good standing while on furlough.
“They see what I go through, the stress,” Irlas said when asked how the shutdown has affected her family. “They see me crying.
“My oldest boy, he’s a sweetheart. He only has a little, part-time job. But he helps with what he can.”
Irlas also talked about her cable bill getting shut off and the threat of her water getting turned off if she didn’t pay her bill.
Adrienne Houghton, one of the four “The Real” hosts, then informed Irlas that the Los Angeles-based show was going to give her $5,000.
“We can see that you’re just going through so much, even that you’re holding back tears right now,” Houghton said. “And despite all your uncertainty and all that you’re facing, you’ve been so strong for yourself and your family.
“So we applaud you for that. And we want you to know that you’re apart of our family, too. And that’s why we want to give you $5,000.”
Irlas was the third person from Fresno to land on a national TV show due to the government shutdown, which is going on 28 days as of Saturday.
Fresno couple Fernando and Michelle Berraza, who also work at the IRS, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.
As part of a mini theme to his show, Kimmel has been inviting government employees daily on his show and offering them “jobs” during the shutdown.
The Berrazas, who like Irlas are on furlough, were “hired” to be members of actor Ted Danson’s entourage.
The couple also was awarded tickets to Disneyland after Kimmel found out the Berrazas had to cancel a family trip to Disney because of the government shutdown.
