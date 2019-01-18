One dead after high-speed crash on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday on Blackstone Avenue near Clinton Avenue in central Fresno.
The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was at the scene for hours investigating the fatality, inside a pickup in the Smart & Final store parking lot.
It appeared that the truck was moving at high speed south on Blackstone when it left the roadway, careened through the parking lot of an auto parts store and a car wash before it crossed East Terrace Avenue and came to rest on its side in the lot.
Police did not release the identity of the driver, and the cause of the crash is still being determined. Routinely, police try to determine whether drugs or alcohol were involved in fatal crashes, and those tests can take several weeks.
