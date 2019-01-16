With strong storm approaching, Highway 140 will be partially closed, says Caltrans

The dangers posed by the ongoing storm in the southern Sierra Nevada foothills will close a portion of Highway 140 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans officials announced.
A 17 mile stretch of the highway from Bear Creek near Midpines to Forest Road in El Portal will be closed down, about 4 miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance.
That part of the highway passes through the Ferguson Fire burn scar, which puts it at much greater risk of mudslides and falling debris.
According to the Caltrans news release, the reopening of the highway is dependent on the severity of the weather.
National Weather Service meteorologist Carlos Molina said Mariposa County could be seeing about 2 inches of rain between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.
Areas below 4,000 feet in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties were also placed under a wind advisory. The National Weather Service predicts winds of 25 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph will be passing through those areas.
Eastern Madera County and Mariposa County experienced similar storms in October and November, but this storm is shaping to be the strongest of the three, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South.
