Martin Luther King Jr. events in the central San Joaquin Valley: Garlanding, march and more

Women’s advocate Paula Yang, left, accompanies then-Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines, center, and Sudarshan Kapoor, Fresno State professor emeritus, who carry a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the 2018 march past St. John’s Cathedral.
Thursday

West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Prayer Breakfast: 6:30 a.m., guest speaker Pastor Bryan Carter from Concord Church of Dallas, Westside Church of God, 1424 W. California Ave. Details: 559-213-5925, $30.

Friday

Opening Garlanding Ceremony: 11:45 a.m. at Fresno County Courthouse Park at MLK bust, 1100 Van Ness Ave. Details: 559-681-3140 or 559-801-8189

Awards Ceremony, Reception and Candlelight Vigil: 5:30 p.m. Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. Details: 559-681-3140 or 559-801-8189

Saturday

Community Breakfast: 9 a.m., Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 453 Hughes Ave., Clovis. Details: 559-324-2476, $5 with canned food donation.

Monday

March: 9:15 a.m. from St. John’s Catholic Church, 2814 Mariposa St., to Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. and proceeds to Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium. 559-284-6420, 559-940-2159 or 559-681-3140

Commemoration program: 11 a.m., guest speaker Joseph Jones, president of Fresno Pacific University, Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Commemoration program: Noon at Fresno State’s Cross Cultural and Gender Center. Details: 559-278-4435

