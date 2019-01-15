Martin Luther King Jr. events in the central San Joaquin Valley: Garlanding, march and more

Thursday
West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Prayer Breakfast: 6:30 a.m., guest speaker Pastor Bryan Carter from Concord Church of Dallas, Westside Church of God, 1424 W. California Ave. Details: 559-213-5925, $30.
Friday
Opening Garlanding Ceremony: 11:45 a.m. at Fresno County Courthouse Park at MLK bust, 1100 Van Ness Ave. Details: 559-681-3140 or 559-801-8189
Awards Ceremony, Reception and Candlelight Vigil: 5:30 p.m. Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. Details: 559-681-3140 or 559-801-8189
Saturday
Community Breakfast: 9 a.m., Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 453 Hughes Ave., Clovis. Details: 559-324-2476, $5 with canned food donation.
Monday
March: 9:15 a.m. from St. John’s Catholic Church, 2814 Mariposa St., to Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. and proceeds to Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium. 559-284-6420, 559-940-2159 or 559-681-3140
Commemoration program: 11 a.m., guest speaker Joseph Jones, president of Fresno Pacific University, Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Commemoration program: Noon at Fresno State’s Cross Cultural and Gender Center. Details: 559-278-4435
