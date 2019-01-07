Man hit and killed by driver in Madera

A man was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Madera, police said.
At around 6:20 p.m. officers received a call of a traffic collision on Owens Street south of Wilson Street. There are no crosswalks in that area of town, police said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Officers arrived and found a man in the middle of the road and the vehicle and driver nearby. Officers said the driver did not see the man when she struck him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were investigating the cause of the collision.
Comments