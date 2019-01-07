Woman killed in a three-car collision in Fresno County

One woman died and a second person was injured in a collision on Chestnut Avenue on Monday night south of Fresno.
The woman, who was believed to be around 70 years old, was driving her Chevy Equinox north on Clayton Avenue around 5 p.m. when she ran a stop sign and collided with the second vehicle, according to Ryan Murakoshi, acting Sgt. with the California Highway Patrol.
The two cars then collided with an unoccupied vehicle, which was on the side of the road.
The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital and possibly has a broken leg.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments