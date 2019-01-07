New Zealand man let his son visit Tulare County. Then boy’s mom refused to return him

With help from Tulare County authorities, a father in New Zealand was reunited with his 5-year-old son after six months of waiting.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office described the ordeal in a Monday news release.
The boy’s mother, Lata Langi Falekanono, had flown to California from New Zealand in September 2017 to be with her boyfriend, a Tulare man she met on Facebook.
When the mother planned a California wedding, she asked the boy’s father, Tu’ineau Domingo Langi, to let the child come to the U.S. for the occasion.
Langi was reluctant at first to let his son visit California for his ex-wife’s wedding. But after Falekanono showed Langi a copy of the travel itenrary, telling Langi that she would have their son back in New Zealand by June 23, 2018, he agreed.
But just days before she was supposed to send the boy home, Falekanono sent her ex-husband a text message telling him she would not be returning their son.
Langi filed a request with the Central Authority of New Zealand to get his son back, and on Dec. 18, Falekanono appeared in a Tulare County court. Langi was present via telephone.
Tulare County Superior Court Judge Tara James ordered the child be returned to Langi. The Child Abduction Unit immediately booked flights to Auckland, New Zealand, to get the boy back to his father and other family.
The Child Abduction Unit has returned children to their custodial parents all over the U.S. and Mexico, the district attorney’s office said, but New Zealand is the furthest they’ve gone to get a child home.
The DA’s office said the rest of the case will likely play out in the New Zealand legal system.
