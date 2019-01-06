County sheriff’s office plans mass burial of unclaimed dead people

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office plans to bury the remains of more than 200 people later this month during a mass ceremony for those who died but have been forgotten.
The sheriff’s office released a list on Sunday of all who are scheduled for burial on Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office is asking family members who’d like to perform private services on any loved ones listed to come forward and claim the cremated remains.
The list includes first and last names, date of birth and date of death. There are roughly 140 men and 70 women.
Whether relatives come forward or not, the mass internment is open to the public and will include burial rites and prayer from clergy. It will take place at Tulare County Potters Field in Traver, Road 36 and Avenue 376, according to the sheriff’s office.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The last time the sheriff’s office held a mass burial was in March 2014.
“This program serves to remember those who died in Tulare County, that were homeless, poor, could not afford burial, were left abandoned or unclaimed or we were unable to locate relatives,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Anyone who would like to claim a body can call the Tulare County Sheriff-Coroner’s office at 559-687-7000.
Comments