Local

Pedestrian hit by driver in central Fresno, deputies say

By Marilyn Castaneda

January 05, 2019 11:12 PM

A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after being hit by vehicle Saturday night, according the Fresno Police Department.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. at north Marks and west McKinley avenues, following a similar incident that took place on Sierra and Blackstone avenues around 7:50 p.m.

The driver is at the scene and is cooperative

No further details have been released.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

Related stories from Fresno Bee

latest-news

  Comments  