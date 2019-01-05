Pedestrian hit by driver in central Fresno, deputies say

A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after being hit by vehicle Saturday night, according the Fresno Police Department.
The incident took place around 10 p.m. at north Marks and west McKinley avenues, following a similar incident that took place on Sierra and Blackstone avenues around 7:50 p.m.
The driver is at the scene and is cooperative
No further details have been released.
