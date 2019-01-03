Governor appoints Heather Jones to replace controversial Judge Petrucelli

Controversial Fresno County Superior Court Judge James Petrucelli is retiring after nearly 20 years on the bench, replaced by court commissioner Heather Jones.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced the change.

Last month, Petrucelli, 69, was accused of belittling a mother in the jury box after she asked to be excused to care for her children. His past includes other complaints, including a censure from the state judicial commission for “serious misconduct” in 2015, after he ordered correctional officers to release from jail a friend who was facing domestic violence charges.

In 2007, he was reprimanded by the commission for poor behavior toward lawyers and county employees in his courtroom and for making comments that are “discourteous, sarcastic or demeaning to those appearing before him.”

Prior to that, Petrucelli received two advisory letters reprimanding him for infringing on attorneys’ rights and raising his voice with county employees.

Petrucelli was elected as judge in 1998 after working as a Fresno sheriff’s deputy and civil attorney. He was last re-elected in November 2016, when he ran unopposed. His term was not set to end until 2022.

Jones, 41, has served as a commissioner for Fresno County Superior Court since 2014, the governor’s office said in a news release. Before that, she worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of California and was an associate at the Fresno law firm Dowling, Aaron and Keeler. She is a graduate of Fresno State and the Santa Clara University School of Law.

Jones officially takes the seat on Friday. She will be paid $207,424, according to the governor’s news release.

Brown appointed 12 Superior Court judges on Wednesday. Jones was the only local appointment.